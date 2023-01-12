Navi Mumbai police to collaborate with local civic body to introduce e-challans for traffic rules violation

The Navi Mumbai police will collaborate with local civic body to introduce e-challans for the violation of traffic rules in the city, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has said.

He was speaking at an event organised in Vashi area to mark the commencement of the road safety week. On the occasion, a boy, dressed up as Chhota Police, gave a presentation before the gathering on traffic discipline.

Bharambe said the Navi Mumbai police will make efforts to educate children about traffic discipline so that the habit of following road rules gets inculcated in them from a young age.

The Navi Mumbai police will collaborate with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and make use of footage of the CCTVs installed in the city to introduce e-challans for traffic norms violations. This is likely to happen from March/April, he said.

The official also said he wants to make Navi Mumbai a traffic-friendly city and for this he will seek the support of all developmental agencies including the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), NMMC, Regional Transport Office (RTO) and citizens.

The Navi Mumbai police’s traffic department will act as a catalyst towards the same and make the city accident-free, he added.

In Thane, district collector Ashok Shingare on Wednesday inaugurated a tableau with a pictorial representation of how to follow traffic discipline, to mark the commencement of the road safety week.

He said it is everyone’s responsibility to prevent road accidents. Those breaking traffic rules need to change their attitude to make Thane accident-free and safe, he said.