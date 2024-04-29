Navi Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested for Killing Lover After She Allegedly Forced Him to Marry Her, Dumps Body in Rivulet

A shocking incident was revealed on Sunday (April 28) after a 28-year-old taxi driver was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly killing his 27-year-old lover after she forced him to marry her.

According to the news agency PTI report, the decomposed body of the woman was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a dried-up rivulet at Talekhar along Chirner-Kharpada in the Uran area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on April 25 morning.

The body has been sent for postmortem and registered a case against unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder). According to the Uran police senior inspector Satish Nikam, the police got information about a woman reported missing from Mankurd police station limits in neighbouring Mumbai on April 18. Upon verification, it came to light that the body found in Uran was of the missing woman.

Further investigation revealed that the woman was in love with the taxi driver, a resident of Nagpada in Mumbai. The woman was forcing him to marry her, but he refused, which led to a dispute between them. On the evening of April 18, the accused picked up the woman from Mankhurd and took her for a drive in his car to Khadavli in the Kalyan area of Thane district.

The accused allegedly killed her at around 1 am on April 19 and threw the body in the rivulet. The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a local magistrate who remanded in police custody till April 29, the police said.