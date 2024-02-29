Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Container Flips on Bridge, Causing Delays
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 29, 2024 11:42 AM2024-02-29T11:42:42+5:302024-02-29T11:43:21+5:30
Major Traffic Update for Navi Mumbai Commuters: An accident occurred near Shilaphata Road. Navi Mumbai Police shared this update on their official X (Formerly Known as Twitter).
वाहतूक अपडेट... #traffficalert#alertcitigen#navimumbaipic.twitter.com/5FqOlwVoRe— नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) February 29, 2024
A container flipped on the way to the Shilaphata and Mhape bridge. This incident took place while the container was being separated from the vehicle using a hydro crane. The heavy crane has caused traffic to slow down on the bridge between Shilafata and Mahape.