Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Container Flips on Bridge, Causing Delays

Major Traffic Update for Navi Mumbai Commuters: An accident occurred near Shilaphata Road. Navi Mumbai Police shared this update on their official X (Formerly Known as Twitter).

A container flipped on the way to the Shilaphata and Mhape bridge. This incident took place while the container was being separated from the vehicle using a hydro crane. The heavy crane has caused traffic to slow down on the bridge between Shilafata and Mahape.