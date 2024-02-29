Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Seek 100 Traffic Wardens, Vehicles for Atal Setu Traffic Management

The Nhava Sheva Traffic unit of the Navi Mumbai police has requested the allocation of 100 traffic wardens and two dedicated vehicles to enhance patrolling and traffic management along the Atal Setu, which connects Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai. Currently, approximately 30,000 vehicles traverse the bridge daily, and with anticipated increases in vehicular traffic in the future, additional measures are deemed necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety. The Nhava Sheva Traffic unit holds the responsibility of managing traffic along the stretch of the longest sea bridge in the country, spanning from 10.4 km to 19.6 km from Mumbai to Chirle.

The traffic department has formally requested manpower and vehicles from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Additionally, they have advocated for the installation of weather shelters. Gulfroz Mujawar, Traffic Police Inspector at Nhava Seva police, emphasized the necessity of shelters, particularly in light of rising temperatures, to ensure the security and comfort of personnel, including traffic wardens.

Currently, there are no shelters available at Gavan and Shivajinagar toll booths. Even the booth employees are forced to work under umbrellas for protection from the elements. An official from the traffic department affirmed that traffic wardens will be stationed near toll plazas and along the bridge to manage traffic effectively.

Despite one and a half months passing since the bridge's opening, motorists persist in stopping on the bridge to take selfies. To address this violation, the traffic department requires both additional vehicles and manpower for enforcement purposes.

Atal Setu, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 and opened to the public on January 13, has already witnessed around 1600 challans issued for various traffic violations, including overspeeding and stopping vehicles on the bridge for photo-taking from Nhava Sheva Traffic unit of Navi Mumbai police. This is apart from traffic violations punishment by Mumbai police.