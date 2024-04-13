Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Relief From Scorching Temperature Continues, IMD Warns of Heat Wave Next Week

Navi Mumbai residents continue to enjoy relief from scorching temperatures for the fourth consecutive day, as per the latest forecasts from the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon and evening, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

Over the upcoming 48 hours, temperatures are forecasted to fluctuate between 25 and 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of approximately 50 percent. According to the IMD, there is a looming heatwave scenario anticipated for next week, with maximum temperatures projected to soar between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius.

In response to the rising temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued directives to mitigate heat-related issues. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, opt for lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors. Sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear are recommended to minimize sun exposure. Pet owners should ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and an adequate water supply.

