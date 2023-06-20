Navi Mumbai: Woman finds her missing husband's dead body inside his car

Three days after he was reported missing from his home in Navi Mumbai, a 44-year-old man was found dead in his car, according to the police.

Prashant Kushalchand Sharma was found dead in his car in sector 17 of New Panvel area around 10.30 am, an official said. The deceased man’s wife who was riding her two-wheeler spotted the car parked on the road and found her husband lying dead inside, the official said.

A team from Khandeshwar police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said. Sharma’s wife had filed a missing person’s report after he went missing from home three days ago, the official said, adding that the police have now registered a case of accidental death.