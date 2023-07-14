Navi Mumbai: Woman's dead body found in Uran, police make swift arrest

The lifeless body of a woman was discovered in a village located in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Monday. A thorough investigation conducted by the police unveiled that the woman had suffered a fatal stab wound to her neck, inflicted by a sharp weapon. Promptly, the police initiated an inquiry and successfully apprehended the culprit within a remarkably short span of 15 hours.

An unidentified woman's body was discovered on Monday along a road within the Pirkon Sarde gram panchayat's jurisdiction, as per reports. Upon receiving information about the incident, local police swiftly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. The woman's body was found with her throat slit, leading the authorities to suspect foul play. The incident has left the community in Uran taluka questioning the identity of the woman, as well as the motives and individuals responsible for her tragic demise.

