Navi Numbai: Safety Officer, Sub-Contractor Booked After Worker Died at Vashi Construction Site

Vashi police have filed a case against against both the safety officer and sub-contractor of a construction site in response to a worker's fatal accident. The incident took place when a worker was crushed beneath heavy iron centering material while working beneath a recently constructed water tanker.

Following investigations, it was determined that both the safety officer and the sub-contractor had neglected their duties of proper supervision, leading to the tragic accident. The victim has been identified as Arsad Hasibuddin Alam, aged 31, hailing from Katihar, Bihar.

According to police reports, Alam was employed as a laborer at the construction site of a new water tank for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On April 14, at around 11:30 am, while other workers were removing centering material on the third level of the water tanker, Alam was on the ground below. Tragically, during this process, heavy iron material fell, causing severe injuries to Alam's chest, stomach, legs, and other parts of his body. Despite being rushed to General Hospital in Vashi, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on the night of April 18.

Based on Alam's statement provided at the hospital, the safety officer from Swastik Construction, identified as Shankar Ganeshan, and the sub-contractor, identified as Shankar Shah, have been charged. They are facing allegations under Section 304 A of the IPC for negligence leading to death and have been issued notices accordingly.

