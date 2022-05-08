Navneet Rana dares Maharashtra CM to contest elections against her



Independent MP Navneet Rana launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of misusing his power, and alleged that she was harassed and tortured in the lockup and jail, just for using Lord Ram’s name. Rana also challenged Thackeray to prove himself by contesting an election and winning against her from any district of the state. “If you have the guts, contest elections from any district in the state. I will contest against you. Then see who the people of the state choose,” Rana said.

The Amravati MP was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for spondylosis treatment and was released on Sunday. “If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime, then I am willing to stay in jail, not just for 14 days, but for 14 years. If they think that they can suppress a woman’s voice by keeping her in jail for 14 days, it’s not going to happen,” she said. “Our fight is in the name of god and it is going to continue. ”Rana and her husband MLA Ravi were arrested under sedition charges on April 23 after their announcement to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshri, the chief minister’s private residence. They were granted bail after a special court said that while they had “crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression” in their “blameworthy” statements against Thackeray, it was not a sufficient ground to invoke sedition charges under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code. “You have got the CM position because of your ancestors’ name. I challenge you to enter the electoral process, contest and win elections. The people of the state will give him an answer for misusing his power and committing atrocities on me just for taking the name of Lord Ram,” she added.

