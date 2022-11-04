NCP asks Eknath Shinde govt to explain math behind recruitment for 75,000 jobs

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to explain the math behind the recruitment for 75,000 government jobs, stating that people of the state must be sure that they are not being fooled.

According to a report of PTI, people of Maharashtra must know these details to make sure that they are not being fooled once again like the rest of the country since 2014. The promised jobs were never delivered and to add to this, India reached the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years, the NCP leader said.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government must make sure that all 75,000 jobs are given and it is not limited to just the appointment letters given on the day of launch, or else it will be seen as another publicity gimmick, he added.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday rolled out the recruitment drive for 75,000 jobs and distributed appointment letters to 2,000 candidates.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state government will announce recruitment for at 8,500 posts in the next week, which will be followed by recruitment for 18,500 posts in the police department.

