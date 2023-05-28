NCP chief Sharad Pawar on new Parliament inauguration says, I am happy I didn't go there

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he saw the new Parliament inauguration ceremony in the morning and is happy that he did not attend the event. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new House to the nation today.

Sharad Pawar on the inauguration of the new Parliament with havan, multi-faith prayers and Sengol said, I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn't go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there. Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the historic Sengol near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. PM Modi was handed over the historic Sengol by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building. PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.