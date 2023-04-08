NCP leader Ajit Pawar says it is not possible to manipulate EVMs in our country

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar expressed his faith in EVMs and said he has full trust in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) personally.

I have full trust in EVM personally. If EVMs were faulty, then we would not have governments of opposition parties in states like Chattisgarh,WB, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said Pawar. It is not possible to manipulate EVMs in our country. It is a big system altogether, lots of checks and balances are involved.

If somehow it is proven that EVMs were manipulated, then there will be big chaos in the country. I don't think anyone would dare to do such things. Sometimes some people lose elections but they think that they can't lose it, then they start putting allegations about EVMs but in reality, it is the actual mandate of the people.

Earlier in a day, Ajit Pawar said he cancelled his programmes as he was unwell after long tours across Maharashtra over the past few days and asked the media to not speculate on such issues as it caused confusion.

I was unwell so I cancelled tours and events scheduled for Friday. Over the past few days, I have travelled across Maharashtra and have not got enough rest. Due to lack of proper sleep, pulmonary irritation was also on the rise. I took medicines and took rest at home as advised by the doctor, he said.