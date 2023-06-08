NCP leader Bhagirath Bhalke meets Telangana CM KCR ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Bhagirath Bhalke, an NCP leader and the son of MLA Bharat Bhalke from the Pandharpur-Mangalwedha constituency, recently had a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The meeting involved discussions on various political matters. Bhagirath Bhalke stated that no decision has been made yet regarding BRS joining, and any decision will be taken in consultation with party members. Additional details about the meeting are currently unavailable. Bhagirath Bhalke was accompanied by his family members during the meeting.

KCR arranged a special flight from Pune for Bhagirath Bhalke, who along with his family, departed for Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Later in the evening, Bhagirath Bhalke had a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. During their discussion on multiple matters, they also shared a joint meal. Bhagirath Bhalke expressed his intention to consult with party workers and consider their opinions before making a decision about joining the party.