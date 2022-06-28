NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for COVID-19

The political crisis in Maharashtra is continuously deepening. Meanwhile, state government minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has tested covid positive. This is the second time he has been infected with the virus.

Chhagan Bhujbal himself has given this information. He tweeted, "My corona test is positive and I am in good health. I am undergoing medical treatment as per the doctor's advice and with the blessings of all of you, I will recover soon. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful and if any symptoms appear immediately

get yourself tested. Everyone is requested to wear a permanent mask and take care of yourself and your family."

Meanwhile, another NCP leader Ajit Pawar had also tested covid positive on Monday.