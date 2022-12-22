NCP leader Jayant Patil suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for defamatory remark against speaker

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday for the rest of the Winter Session for his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the suspension motion against Jayant Patil after the latter's remark triggered an uproar in the House. The motion was passed by a voice vote.Following his suspension, Patil was prohibited from entering the premises of both the Nagpur and Mumbai assemblies.Jayant Patil has been a member of the House for over three decades.

The session of the state legislature, which began on Monday, will continue till December 30. He was the Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department in Uddhav Thackeray ministry. Previously he has been the Rural Development Minister (2009 to 2014), the Finance Minister (1999 to 2008) and the Home Minister (2008 to 2009) of Maharashtra.Patil contested the 1990 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election on an Indian National Congress ticket from Walwa in the Sangli District. Since then, he has represented Islampur-Walwa constituency 7 times, i.e. 30 years with an average margin of 62,000.

Between 1995 and 1999, when the first Sena-BJP Government was in power in the State, Jayant Patil was a part of the famous ‘Patil Troika’ which kept the saffron Government on its toes in the Assembly. Among the two other Patils were the former Deputy Chief Minister, R. R. Patil and former Assembly speaker Dilip Walse-Patil. After their split from Congress in 1999, the Patil Troika decided to throw their weight behind Sharad Pawar. In 1999, after the 12th Lok Sabha was dissolved and elections to the 13th Lok Sabha were called, Sharad Pawar, P. A. Sangma, and Tariq Anwar demanded that the party needed to propose someone native-born as the prime ministerial candidate and not the Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, who had entered party politics and replaced Sitaram Kesri as Congress president. In response, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) expelled the trio for six years from the party

