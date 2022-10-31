NCP leader Sharad Pawar hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Published: October 31, 2022 01:17 PM

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated.

Pawar is likely to be discharged by November 2. However, the party informed that the NCP chief will participate in party’s camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5.

