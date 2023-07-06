NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad counters Ajit Pawar's remarks on Sharad Pawar's age

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad responded to Ajit Pawar's critical remarks about his uncle Sharad Pawar's age by stating that Sharad Pawar would not be deterred by such demands. Ajit Pawar, who has openly opposed his uncle, questioned during his faction's meeting when the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar would retire.

Awhad, one of the MLAs supporting Sharad Pawar, expressed during a press conference that a capable son always motivates his father to stay involved and active. He emphasized that instead of encouraging Sharad Pawar to retire, some individuals were suggesting that he should stay at home. Awhad emphasized that Sharad Pawar would not be confined to staying at home and would continue to remain engaged in his activities.

"Whatever he (Ajit) has to say against me, I will not make any comment. But my objection is to his asking Pawar to retire," Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, Awhad said.