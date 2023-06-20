NCP observes 'Gaddar divas' in Pune on CM Shinde's revolt anniversary

Today marks the one-year anniversary of a notable event when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led a revolt with 50 Thackeray group MLAs. In Pune's Balgandharva Rangmandir Chowk, Traitor Day (Gaddar Divas) was observed under the leadership of NCP city president Prashant Jagtap. They accused CM Shinde and the rebel MLAs of allegedly accepting Rs 50 crores each from the BJP.

"The “People of the country have seen many political events in the past 75 years. But a year ago, Eknath Shinde left the Thackeray group with 50 MLAs and called for a rebellion. After that, he returned to Maharashtra via Surat, Guwahati, and Goa and joined forces with the BJP to create a new government. Eknath Shinde has been appointed Chief Minister under that administration. The people of this country will never forget their mutiny, and there are discussions about the 50 crores allegedly given to the MLAs. We strongly condemn these actions and observe Traitor Day in a unique way," said Prashant Jagtap, the city president of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Jagtap also mentioned that in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the public will teach a lesson to the representatives and MLAs of the Shinde group.