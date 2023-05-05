NCP passes proposal requesting Sharad Pawar to continue as party chief

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Core Committee passed a proposal requesting party chief Sharad Pawar to continue to lead the party. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the NCP after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati.

I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief), the former Union minister told his supporters.

The party cadres gathered at the place urged Pawar to appoint a working president of the party, while he himself should continue in the post. Some of them said Pawar should helm the party at least till 2024 as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are due, while others said if he did not reconsider his decision, they would resort to hunger strike.