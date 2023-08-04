NCP's vertical split sparks factional clash in Sangli municipal meeting

One month ago, the NCP experienced a vertical division, resulting in the emergence of two factions: the Ajit Pawar Group and the Sharad Pawar Group. Former allies now find themselves in opposition. In Sangli, a confrontation occurred between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during a municipal corporation meeting.

A situation arose where leaders from both NCP factions confronted each other. Ajit Pawar group's corporators faced off against Sharad Pawar group's corporators. During a discussion about development work in ward 20, Ajit Pawar group corporator Yogendra Thorat mentioned the name of NCP state president Jayant Patil, leading to an argument. Following this, members of the Ajit Pawar group and the Sharad Pawar group of corporators engaged in a clash. At this event, a heated dispute arose involving corporators Yogendra Thorat, Mainuddin Bagwan, and Sangeeta Harge.

Eventually, as the conflict escalated, Mayor Digvijay Suryavanshi suspended two corporators and instructed them to exit the hall. In this regard, Mayor Suryavanshi suspended Yogendra Thorat from the Ajit Pawar group and Sangeeta Harge from the Sharad group from the house. Following this action, the meeting's proceedings resumed.