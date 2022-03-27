Neena Gupta celebrates World Theatre Day

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, veteran actor Neena Gupta shared one of her unseen old images.

In the image, Neena can be seen getting ready for her performance.

"Theatre Day today," she captioned the Instagram picture.

Neena has been related to the theatre since her college days. The actor studied at the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi.

Other actors like Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also NSD graduates.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor