Neral-Matheran toy train service to resume soon after 3 years

The famous toy train service between Neral and Matheran, a popular hill station near Mumbai, is likely to begin soon, a Central Railway official said on Friday, adding that work on the 21km upgraded railway track is almost complete.The service between Neral and Matheran was suspended in 2019 after heavy rains caused damage at 20 locations, leading to the tracks getting washed away in several areas.

“The track is almost complete and trials are on in the section. Central Railway is planning to re-start the Neral-Matheran train soon,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, on Friday. A popular hill station where vehicles are banned, Matheran sees thousands of visitors from Mumbai and Pune, especially during weekends. The toy train – currently, a shuttle service runs along the 2km stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran – is a major attraction among tourists.