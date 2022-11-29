NHRC issues notice to Maha govt and state police over sexual exploitation of girls at shelter home in Nashik

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the state police chief over reports that many girls have alleged sexual exploitation at a children's shelter home in Nashik district.

Prima facie it is apparent that the district authorities concerned have "failed" to conduct proper supervision at the shelter home, which is being run within their jurisdiction, it said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that more girls have alleged sexual exploitation at the children’s shelter home in Nashik, it said.

Reportedly, the director of a private facility for children in Nashik was arrested by the police for allegedly subjecting a 14-year-old girl to rape a few days ago. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report within six weeks, the statement said.

The Commission would also like to know whether any counselling has been provided to the victim inmates, especially to the minor victims of the traumatic incident, it said.