NIA claims in charge-sheet against accused in Amravati pharmacist’s murder case had set up terrorist gang

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The charge-sheet claimed that the accused had formed a terrorist gang to take revenge on Kolhe after he shared a WhatsApp post in support of Sharma’s controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Those named in the charge-sheet were Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Kha, Abdul Shaikh, Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Abdul Arbaz, Mushifique Ahmad, Shaikh Shakil and Shahim Ahemad. All of them have been arrested.

The accused, working with common intention brutally killed Kolhe in Ghantaghar area of eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city on June 21, 2022 with an aim to strike terror among the people, the NIA said.