Nitesh Rane Visits Mohol Family, Applauds their Work for Hindu Community 

Pune: "I am here to offer condolences to the Mohole family, not engage in any political or other discussions," said MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday (January 8) during a visit to the family of slain gangster Sharad Mohol in Pune.

Rane clarified that the police are conducting a proper investigation into the case. Addressing claims about Mohol's past, Rane stated, "The portrayal of Sharad Mohol that is being circulated is incorrect. The Mohol family has expressed their displeasure with it."

Rane acknowledged the Mohole family's contributions to the Hindu community and emphasized that Sharad Mohol was also actively involved.

"It is important to stand for Hindutva," Rane asserted. "It was my moral responsibility to be here in their time of grief. The work for Hindutva will continue through his wife, and she will have our full support."

Sharad Mohol's wife, Swati Mohol, stated, "My husband was a Hindutvawadi and worked for Hindutva. That's why he was killed. If the perpetrators think this will break me, I have only one thing to say - I am the wife of a Hindutvawadi. My husband was a tiger, and I am a tigress. I will continue working for Hindutva till my last breath. I have full faith in the government and administration; the law will give us justice."