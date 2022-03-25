Nitesh Rane's pen drive bomb: 'Proof of Disha Salian's murder...will soon give pen drive to CBI through court'

Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son MLA Nitesh Rane have alleged that the Disha Salian suicide case of being a murder. This led to a great upheaval in the politics of the state. After the family members of the deceased girl lodged a police complaint against Rane's father and son, their reply was recorded in the court.

After that, now in the Legislative Assembly, once again MLA Nitesh Rane has commented on the Disha Salian issue. Also, Nitesh introduced a pen drive in the assembly. This is proof that Disha Salian did not commit suicide but she was murdered. Nitesh Rane said that he will soon give pen drive to CBI through court.

"A minister of this state is involved in the murder of Disha Salian and the rape of Disha Salian. In it, an eyewitness told me everything and my colleague Amit Satam. It is in this pendrive. I have also created this script. But, I will not give this to you or to the Home Minister, Mr. Speaker. I will give it to the CBI through the court, '' MLA Nitesh Rane said in the Assembly.