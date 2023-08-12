Nitin Gadkari announces plan to introduce sky buses to solve Pune's traffic woes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a new flyover at Chandni Chowk in Pune today. The event witnessed the presence of State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, and other prominent BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari addressed the pressing issue of traffic congestion in Pune. He unveiled his plan to introduce aerial trains to alleviate the city's traffic woes.

Gadkari pledged to introduce sky buses as part of a comprehensive strategy to alleviate the city's traffic woes. He emphasized, "For addressing the significant traffic congestion in Pune, especially around Chandni Chowk, we are devising a new plan to tackle this challenge permanently. Our proposal includes the implementation of sky buses that can accommodate up to 250 passengers."

The rising number of vehicles has exacerbated traffic congestion in Pune. In response, Gadkari urged restraint in vehicle proliferation to combat pollution. He stated, "We aim to ban petrol and diesel vehicles in the country, which will lead to a 40% reduction in pollution."

He said, “The VIP culture must go, the shrill sound of silencers must go, overall there are many schemes to reduce traffic congestion in Pune.”