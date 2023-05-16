Nitin Gadkari receives death threat via phone at his Delhi residence

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now.

Delhi Police says that the information regarding the death threat call received at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence was given to the police by the minister's staff. As per police sources, details are being verified, probe underway.

Earlier, The Nagpur police have tightened the security at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's home and is office after several threatening calls were made to the senior BJP leader’s office. According to police, a man made at least three calls threatening to harm the Union Minister if Rs 10 crore was not paid to him. The caller identified himself as one Jayesh Pujari, alias Jayesh Kantha, the same person whose name had been used to make similar calls to the Minister's office in January, the police said.

Rahul Madane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone II), said three calls, two in the morning and one around 12 noon, were made to Gadkari's public relations office, opposite Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.The caller demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to harm the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister if the money was not paid, the police said