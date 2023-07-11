Nitin Gadkari slams Uddhav Thackeray over taint jibe at Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's taint jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led to condemnation from Union minister Nitin Gadkari and tearing of Thackeray's posters by BJYM workers.

BJYM workers raised slogans against Thackeray and tore up his posters near the Nagpur airport. A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said they will hold demonstrations on Tuesday morning in the city against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Gadkari condemned the remarks by Thackeray. He said Thackeray can discuss the development works done by the BJP when we are in power and when they (MVA) were in power. But levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra, the Nagpur MP tweeted.

Addressing BJP workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray had said the BJP leader was a taint on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting he would never do so.