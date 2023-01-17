NMMC reports just one Covid active case in city

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded no new COVID cases in the recent three days, and the number of current cases remained in the single digits. At the moment, there is just one current case in the NMMC area.

According to the civic body's data, two patients were discharged on January 16. The civic body has been performing 3500 to 4000 tests every day. Since the pandemic's outbreak, the civic body has carried out a total of 17,53,811 RT-PCR and 25,096,78 antigen tests.

So far, 2057 people have died as a result of COVID infections. As COVID cases have been controlled, NMMC has closed all of its COVID care centres.