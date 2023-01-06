NMMC to make sure food joints adopt waste segregation system

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is currently focusing on ensuring that all food joints segregate their waste. Initially, they concentrated on ensuring that waste was separated at home. Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner (an additional charge of the NMMC), urged officials to pay special attention to food establishments and require them to keep separate bins for wet and dry garbage.

The commissioner also instructed the nodal officers, who were recently appointed department heads, to begin visiting their respective departments and following up until the cleanliness improved.

Prior to Swacch Survekshan 2023, the civic body was focused on promoting waste segregation in houses across the city. They have now broadened their scope and hope to persuade hotels, societies, and institutions where substantial amounts of waste are created to segregate regularly.

"In terms of disposing of waste where it is generated, the "Zero Waste Model" is a very effective initiative, and Navi Mumbai is happy to be at the forefront of it," Bangar said. He urged officials to broaden its reach and move quickly to implement the Zero Waste Slum Model in all slums. Navi Mumbai's identity is cleanliness, and the commissioner directed that its strengths be recognised and plans made to make it more powerful.