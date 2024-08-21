"No Candidate Yet, Final Decision Only After 29th", Says Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement, stated that no candidate has been announced for the state yet, and a decision will be made after the 29th. He noted that the number of aspirants, especially from western Maharashtra, has increased significantly.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati on Tuesday, Jarange Patil emphasized the difference between the struggle for reservation and the broader political fight. He mentioned that gaining power requires winning people's hearts and that some ministers, former MPs, and MLAs are in contact with him.

In a related development, Jarange Patil received a notice from the Gevrai police, which he claimed was part of the government's effort to revisit old cases and issue notices. Additionally, Ashok Mundhe, the elder brother of civil servant Tukaram Mundhe and a resident of Tadsonna village in the Gevrai constituency, visited Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati. Although Ashok Mundhe is rumored to be interested in contesting from the Gevrai constituency, he declined to comment on his visit to the media.