"No compromise with principles", says MNS chief during party meeting in Chiplun

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has initiated a statewide tour. Alongside him, prominent figures such as Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have also embarked on their respective tours. Raj Thackeray specifically initiated his tour from the Konkan region, where he engaged in interactions with party office-bearers in Chiplun today.

Raj Thackeray is scheduled to convene a party meeting within the next fifteen days. Prior to this, he engaged with party workers in Chiplun today. During the interaction, he firmly stated his stance against engaging in any form of political compromise that may compromise his principles. Raj emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort among party workers, stressing the need to work together harmoniously.

Raj Thackeray has now proceeded to Khed and Dapoli. Accompanying him are senior office bearers of MNS, including Avinash Jadhav, Sandeep Deshpande, and Nitin Sardesai.

In the meantime, both Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have initiated their separate tours across Maharashtra. As part of the ruling party's efforts, the “Shasan Aplya Dari" program is being organized in every district. Overall, there is a visible surge in party activities, indicating the preparations being made for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and potential local body elections.