No discussion held on PM post at opposition meeting in Patna, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated that there was no discussion of the prime ministerial post during the opposition parties' meeting last week in Patna, which was convened in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

There were discussions on issues like inflation, unemployment and deliberate attempts at some places to encourage communal forces, Pawar told reporters in Baramati town here in Maharashtra.

He also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its criticism of the opposition meeting. Why was the BJP worried about the conclave, Pawar said, claiming there was lack of political maturity. Drawing the battle lines, over 32 leaders of more than a dozen opposition parties held a crucial meeting in Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday and resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about opponents mocking that 19 prime ministerial post aspirants came together at the meeting, Pawar said it is a childish statement. In the meeting, there was no discussion on the post of prime minister. A discussion took place on issues pertaining to inflation and unemployment.

Rift between communities on the basis of religion and caste is detrimental to any society, and the point of decision was how to control such a thing, he said. Pawar said he has been reading statements of the so-called leaders who have made remarks on the opposition meeting in Patna.