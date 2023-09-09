No dispute in NCP: Sharad Pawar-led faction to Election Commission

The faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar stated on Saturday that they have informed the Election Commission (EC) that there is no internal dispute within the party. Instead, they indicated that a handful of individuals with personal ambitions have left the organization, referring to the rebel group led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a statement, the NCP led by the former Union minister said the EC had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its preliminary response to the poll panel on September 7. We have established the recurring contradictory stands of Ajit Pawar and how he has, without any legal or material basis, made a claim before the Election Commission, the Sharad Pawar faction said.

We have communicated to the Election Commission that there exists no dispute within the party and that except for a few mischievous individuals, who for their personal ambitions, have defected from the party, it said.