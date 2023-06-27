No impact of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Maharashtra politics: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that there will be no impact of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Maharashtra politics. If KCR will do drama like this, he will lose Telangana also.

Fearing loss, he came to Maharashtra but his 12-13 ministers/MPs joined the Congress yesterday. This is a fight between KCR and Congress. MVA is strong in Maharashtra, said Raut.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a two-day trip to Maharashtra, During his two-day visit, Rao would reportedly offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur town near Solapur and at Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple at Osmanabad and also attend an event where a popular leader from NCP would join the BRS.

After renaming the TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra. He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his Telangana model of development.