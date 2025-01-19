No Longer Safe: Zeeshan Siddique Raises Alarm Over Bandra’s Deteriorating Safety After Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating safety in Bandra, a place he once considered secure. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zeeshan lamented, "The Bandra I grew up in is not the same today. It’s no longer a safe place." His comments come in the wake of his father’s tragic murder in Bandra East.

The recent surge in attacks on high-profile individuals, particularly in Mumbai’s western suburbs, has brought to light significant flaws in the city’s security infrastructure. Once regarded as a haven of glamour and security, Mumbai is now grappling with growing safety concerns, even for its elite residents.

Several celebrities have raised alarms, expressing fears of stepping out and urging for enhanced security measures. This has sparked widespread criticism of the Mumbai police, with public confidence waning over their readiness and effectiveness in preventing crime. The mounting anxiety has led to calls for a thorough reassessment of safety protocols in one of India’s most prominent cities.

In relation to the recent assault on actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai Police have arrested the primary suspect from Thane, who has confessed to the crime. Saif Ali Khan, who was injured in the attack, is reported to be recovering and is out of danger, and is expected to be discharged soon.