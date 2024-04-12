'No Need for Experiments': MP Gajanan Kirtikar Condemns BJP for ED Inquiry Into Son Amol Kirtikar

Amol Kirtikar of the Thackeray group has been questioned by ED for the past few days. The probe is also underway in connection with an alleged scam in the distribution of khichdi to migrants during the pandemic. Amol Kirtikar is the Thackeray group's candidate from the North West Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, his father Gajanan Kirtikar, who is a leader of the Shinde group, has started campaigning for the Grand Alliance. Meanwhile, Gajanan Kirtikar seems to be angry over the ED probe of Amol Kirtikar. While reacting to the media, he expressed anger at the BJP over the ED.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar Discusses Contentious Madha and Nashik Seats With Party Workers

Gajanan Kirtikar expressed anger over the ongoing ED action against Amol Kirtikar and Suraj Chavan. Gajanan Kirtikar, leader of the Shinde group, said, "I am clear about the ED that there is no need to experiment with the ED now. The BJP has such strong support from across the country, that the ED has created a lot of resentment among the people. People are fed up with such action by the ED. Therefore, I am of the clear view that the ED experiments should be stopped," Kirtikar said.

"I am angry with the ED probe against Amol Kirtikar, Sanjay Mashelkar is the owner of the company. Amol and Suraj Chavan are not either his partners or co-owners. But, in the supply chain, he worked with his life. It was the business of that company, naturally, it prospered after profit, and Amol and Suraj Chavan got what is called an honorarium. The money was put in the bank through a cheque, which also loaded the income tax, which does not contain money laundering. It's not a stretch, it's a business that's like what's going on in a normal country. It being called a scam is wrong," Kirtikar alleged.

"Stop experimenting like this"

"It is being investigated by ED officials. It's not criminal, it doesn't require a custodial investigation. But, they always keep the tension in people's heads. He was constantly called, saying he would be arrested. Now he called them back the day before, asked the same questions again, and checked the same documents. The investigation is over, but they are investigating again. That's why I said I request you to stop all these experiments", Kirtikar said.