"No one has the right to make such statements about great leaders": Devendra Fadnavis on Sambhaji Bhide controversy

Sambhaji Bhide's contentious remarks about Mahatma Gandhi have triggered heated reactions. The Legislative Council also witnessed uproar over Bhide's controversial statements. The opposition became aggressive in demanding action against Sambhaji Bhide. Today, on the 11th day of the monsoon session, a powerful protest was seen outside the Assembly premises.

Sambhaji Bhide's statement about Mahatma Gandhi has sparked angry reactions from the opposition. Both the Congress and the NCP have demanded action against Bhide. "Manohar Bhide insults Mahatma Gandhi. The government is providing him protection,” said Jayant Patil.

While speaking about this, Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Sambhaji Bhide does not receive any protection, and this information is incorrect. He further stated, "Sambhaji Bhide, Guruji, works for Hindutva and connects Bahujan Samaj with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, no one has the right to make such statements about great personalities. No one has that right. Therefore, action will be taken against those who do so,” Fadnavis assures.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur faced death threats after demanding action against Sambhaji Bhide. Speaking on this issue, Devendra Fadnavis assured that Yashomati Thakur will be provided with security.