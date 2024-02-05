No Property Tax Hike for Mumbai This Year, State Cabinet Announces Key Decisions
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2024 03:23 PM2024-02-05T15:23:55+5:302024-02-05T16:42:02+5:30
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally cleared a proposal to hike taxes that has caught the city's ...
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally cleared a proposal to hike taxes that has caught the city's attention. It has been decided in the state cabinet meeting that there will be no increase in property tax in Mumbai this year as well. At the same time, farmers will be given subsidies from the government for bamboo cultivation to increase their income. The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.
What are the 20 key cabinet decisions?
- No property tax hike for Mumbai in 2024. (Urban Development Department)
- Namo maharozgar melas will be organised in the state. We will create 2 lakh jobs and self-employment (Skill Development Department)
- Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana to benefit citizens above 65 years of age (Social Justice Department)
- The Nagarutthan Mahaabhiyan will now be implemented in all the municipalities of the state to strengthen infrastructure (Urban Development Department)
- To increase income, farmers will be given subsidies for bamboo cultivation (Forest Department)
- 'Madhache Gav' scheme will be implemented across the state to strengthen the Honey Industry (Industry Division)
- Leopard safari in Junnar taluka to promote tourism (forest department)
- Developing communities such as Banjara, Laman by providing basic amenities (Rural Development Department)
- Further expansion of Shirdi airport, construction of new building (General Administration Department)
- Seeking Centre's Saltpan land for Dharavi rehabilitation (housing department)
- Revised Allowances for Retired Judicial Officers (Department of Law and Justice)
- Revised approval for Late Bal Thackeray Lift Irrigation Sangola Project (Water Resources Department)
- Financing to non-agricultural cooperatives and strengthening credit unions (Department of Cooperatives)
- Approval for an additional cost of construction of the Kondhane Small Project (Water Resources Department)
- Tiwase minor irrigation scheme to be restored (Water Resources Department)
- Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara Act for Gurdwara of Nanded (Revenue Department)
- Maharashtra Public Service Commission to appoint a public relations officer (General Administration Department) to boost its image
- The retirement age of teachers in agricultural universities is now sixty years (Department of Agriculture)
- New Board Office of Public Works in Sindhudurg district (Public Works Department)
- Joint Commissioner Animal Husbandry Post for Gau Seva Commission (Animal Husbandry Department)