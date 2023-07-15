Noted Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead at his Pune residence

Ravindra Mahajani (age 77), noted Marathi actor and director of yesteryears, was found dead at a rented apartment in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district. He is known for films such as Mumbaicha Fauzdar (1984) and Kalat Nakalat (1990). His son Gashmir Mahajani is also an actor.The police said Mahajan, a resident of Mumbai, was staying alone at a rented apartment in Xrbia society in Ambi in Talegaon Dabhade for the about eight months.

Neighbours, who noticed a bad smell at this apartment, informed the Talegaon MIDC police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police around 4.30 pm on Friday.Soon, a police team reached the spot to find that the apartment was locked from inside. Cops broke open the door to enter the house in the presence of local residents and found a dead body inside. Police said the owner of the apartment identified the deceased person as Mahajani. Police suspect that Mahajani passed away about two to three days prior to the discovery. Police have informed the late actor’s family.