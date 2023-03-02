Oman-bound SalamAir flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2023 10:22 AM 2023-03-02T10:22:27+5:30 2023-03-02T10:23:29+5:30
An Oman-bound SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) carrying 200 passengers and seven crew members made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Wednesday after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. All 200 passengers, along with the crew members, landed safely. This is the second major emergency landing of a flight having a Bangladesh connect.