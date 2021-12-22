Omicron in Maharashtra: 10 persons test COVID19 positive before start of Winter Session

The corona crisis is looming over the winter session in Maharashtra starting today. In the RTPCR test conducted before the convention, 10 corona reports came positive. This includes eight police personnel and two other personnel. About 3,500 people were reportedly tested before the session began. Genome sequencing of these patients have not yet been sent. On Tuesday, 825 new corona patients were found in Maharashtra. This includes 11 patients with omicron. In addition, 14 people have died due to corona.

According to the data released by the health department, the total number of corona patients in the state has reached 66 lakh 50 thousand 965. The death toll has reached 1,41,367. On Monday, 544 new cases of corona infection were reported in the state. But no Omicron patient was found. In addition, four patients died.

