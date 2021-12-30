Omicron threat! New Year parties banned till Jan 7 in Mumbai

In the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Mumbai police Thursday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting New Year parties, either in closed or open spaces, till January 7.The Mumbai police in their order has warned the public of action for any violation of the order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 24 banning New Year celebrations.

Any person contravening the order will be booked under section 188 of the IPC, other penal sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act and other appropriate sections in the law for violating Covid-19 guidelines, said the order issued by Chaitanya S, DCP (operations) and spokesperson for the Mumbai police.On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,510 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally since May 8, and one death, taking its overall tally to 7,75,808 and death toll to 16,375, a civic official said.