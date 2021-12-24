Omicron Threat! Night Curfew imposed in Maharashtra, as Thackeray govt announces new guidelines

In a major development, Maharashtra government on Friday announced new Covid-19 guidelines for gatherings at public places and imposed a night curfew in the state. The government said the measures were imposed considering the possible crowding during Christmas, New Year and marriage celebrations which increases the risk of a possible spread of the Covid-19 infections. Hence, extra restrictions have been imposed under the disaster management act 2005.

As per the new guidelines, gatherings of only 100 people are allowed at indoor weddings and not more than 250 at outdoor weddings. While 50% capacity is allowed for gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls. The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight. This comes as the tally of the Omicron coronavirus variant rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new strain coming to light, officials said. As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

Gathering of not more than 5 people allowed between 9 pm and 6 am.

At weddings, not more than 100 people are allowed in a closed hall, and not more than 250 people when a function is held in open spaces or 25% of the total capacity,

SMSE will apply for social, political, and religious functions.

For sports events - 25% of total seating capacity

50% of the total capacity at hotels, restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema/theatre halls.