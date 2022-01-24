Omicron Variant: About 88% of patients in Mumbai have Omicron variant, according to genetic report

The number of corona patients in Mumbai has been declining for the last few days. The last two days have seen a big drop in the number of patients. The picture is that the corona wave in Mumbai is waning. The Omicron variant that emerged in South Africa has caused a stir around the world. In Mumbai too, a large number of patients with omicron are found. Although the number of patients in Mumbai is declining, the number of patients with Omicron is still high. According to a report by Genome Sequencing at Kasturba Laboratory, 88 percent of the patients seen daily in Mumbai are of the omicron variant. So only 10 percent of patients are found to have delta and delta subtypes.

There has been a lot of talk from experts about Omicron's mass infection. A report on genome sequencing at Kasturba Laboratory has come to light. Of the 363 patient samples, 320 were found to be infected with omicron. Three were found to be infected with Delta and 30 with Delta subtypes. In addition, 10 patients were exposed to other types of coronavirus. Not only that, but delta prevalence has been found to be higher in patients who have died. That is, the number of patients with omicron is high, but the number of hospital admissions and deaths due to omicron is very low.