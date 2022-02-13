On Kiss Day, Adnan Sami shares image with Big B from their song 'Kabhi Nahi'

Celebrating the feeling of affection, Kiss Day is marked on February 13 every year. Interestingly, singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram and wished everyone a "Happy Kiss Day" in a hilarious way.

He dropped a still from the hit song 'Kabhi Nahi' by Amitabh Bachchan and himself. In the image, Big B and Adnan's faces can be seen filled with lipstick marks.

"Happy Kiss Day you all," Adnan captioned the still.

Adnan's post has left netizens in splits.

"Haha...this made me laugh," a social media user commented.

"This was my favourite song. Btw, happy kiss day," another one wrote.

For the unversed, 'Kabhi Nahi', which was sung by Adnan and Amitabh, is from Adnan's famous music album 'Tera Chehra'.

