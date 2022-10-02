One dead after four storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai

A four storey building in Navi Mumbai's Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane collapsed on Saturday night. Reports suggest that the building was in dilapidated condition and the occupants were being evacuated when the tragedy struck.

A fire official told news agency ANI, an unidentified body has been recovered from the site of the incident and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building.

“About 32 people staying there had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were coming out of the building when it collapsed. They were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway, said Fire Officer, Purushottam Jadhav.

"A body was found this morning but it has not been identified so far. We have called the people of the building to identify it." Investigation into the incident is underway, he further added.

"At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot," as soon as the incident was reported, Brihanmumbai Corporation had said in a tweet.