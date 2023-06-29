"Opposition's next meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14," says NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced during a press conference in Pune that the upcoming meeting of Opposition parties is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

On June 23, an important meeting of opposition leaders occurred in Patna. They came together to express their concerns about the current state of affairs under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and made a commitment to contest the 2024 elections as a united front in order to defeat the BJP.

During the Patna gathering, Sharad Pawar made a comparison to the historic JP Movement and expressed confidence that the united opposition front would garner public support. Notable leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, D Raja, and Mallikarjun Kharge participated and demonstrated their support for the cause.

While Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress party revealed that the next opposition meeting would be held in Shimla to finalize a common agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pawar's statement signifies a new development in the opposition's unity against the saffron party. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the focus will be on the opposition's collective efforts and their ability to present a united front against the BJP in the upcoming national elections.