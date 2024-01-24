Outrage in Navi Mumbai as Over 100 Mangroves Illegally Hacked near T.S. Chanakya

NRI Coastal police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly hacking approximately 100-150 mangrove trees behind the T.S. Chanakya complex along Palm Beach Road in Karave village. On January 16, 2024, the Circle Officer of Belapur division registered a case at NRI Coastal Police Station following a site inspection conducted on January 4, 2024. The report highlighted the destruction of mangroves and the presence of an illegal bundh in the wetland behind T S Chanakya along Palm Beach Road in Nerul, as reported by LokmatTimes.Com. Environmentalist Sunil Agarwal had earlier complained to authorities about the hacking

A joint inspection team led by Thane Tahsildar Yuvraj Bangar, the Belapur circle officer, NMMC officials, CIDCO officials, the Mangroves cell, Agarwal, and advocate Pradeep Patole visited the site on Jan. 4.The inspection revealed numerous bunds and evidence of mangrove destruction. The land belongs to CIDCO and is leased to Mistry Construction Pvt. Ltd. for a golf course, country club, and real estate projects. However, construction is currently stalled due to a wetland dispute pending in the Supreme Court. Following the inspection, the circle officer consulted with Forest Department officials, CIDCO, and others, determining that an unknown person had partially hacked approximately 100-150 mangroves. He then lodged a case with the NRI Coastal police. The NRI Coastal police station registered a case against the unidentified person under section 15(1) of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1986.For the past three weeks, hundreds of citizens have participated in the "Chalo Chanakya" walkathon led by environmental activists, demanding intervention to protect the "GOLD land of Birds heaven" - the wetland behind T.S. Chanakya.



